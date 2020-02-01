Previous
Next
Wall Art by janbell
35 / 365

Wall Art

I bought this at a folk festival, pieces of coloured glass arranged is flowers backed by a mirror that makes the colours pop.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise