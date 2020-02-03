Previous
Let sleeping dog lie by janbell
37 / 365

Let sleeping dog lie

Tess would love to lay and go to sleep next to George but he hates his space being invaded so the cushions are stacked up between them! That's Terriers for you!
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
