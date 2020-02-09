Previous
Storm Ciara! by janbell
43 / 365

Storm Ciara!

Just hit our area, ruff out there staying in, just have to play with the dogs more or they will be going stir crazy! Me included!
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
I started the 365 project as a diary so the uploaded photos are very diverse. My hobbies are photography, drawing and walking our two Welsh...
11% complete

