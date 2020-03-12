Previous
Next
Left and Right Footed! by janbell
75 / 365

Left and Right Footed!

Thought it was funny, they are standing on opposite feet!
Venus Pool, Shropshire UK.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
I started the 365 project as a diary so the uploaded photos are very diverse. My hobbies are photography, drawing and walking our two Welsh...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise