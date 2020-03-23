Previous
Next
Pond Dipping With Tess! by janbell
86 / 365

Pond Dipping With Tess!

First time this year she's taken a dip, I used to try and stop her from doing it but she doesn't make to much of a mess!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Jan Bell

@janbell
I started the 365 project as a diary so the uploaded photos are very diverse. My hobbies are photography, drawing and walking our two Welsh...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise