Carved wooden sculpture on the swollen banks of Murray River at Nyah Vic, Arnold Norman Lewis the first landholder to purchase a small fruit block growing sultana grape vines,oranges,apricots, cherry plums. 1889-1967 by janbray
Carved wooden sculpture on the swollen banks of Murray River at Nyah Vic, Arnold Norman Lewis the first landholder to purchase a small fruit block growing sultana grape vines,oranges,apricots, cherry plums. 1889-1967

18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Jan Bray

@janbray
