Previous
Next
Big Lizzie by janbray
58 / 365

Big Lizzie

Considered to be the worlds largest tractor of her time. It pioneered an innovative wheel design for smashing through sand dunes and thick scrub. One year to build, two years to drive to its destination from Melbourne to Mildura Vic.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Jan Bray

@janbray
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise