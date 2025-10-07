Previous
October Blooms by jane80
7 / 365

October Blooms

Unusually warm fall temperatures and no frost yet means an extended life for the garden blooms.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry L ace
Nice pop of colors, stands out well against the dark background.
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact