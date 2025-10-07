Sign up
7 / 365
October Blooms
Unusually warm fall temperatures and no frost yet means an extended life for the garden blooms.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Jane T
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
7th October 2025 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
portraits
Larry L
ace
Nice pop of colors, stands out well against the dark background.
October 7th, 2025
