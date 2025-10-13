Sign up
14 / 365
Prague Peacock
Taken in a garden below Prague Castle
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I've been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum's Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th June 2011 6:11am
Tags
peacock
,
prague
