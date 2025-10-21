Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
22 / 365
Last of the Dahlias
Weighted down by rain, lying in the driveway… the dahlias bloomed late this year because of the extremely dry summer.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
24
photos
9
followers
27
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
21st October 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
dahlias
Dorothy
ace
Oh and there is a bee on it too!
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close