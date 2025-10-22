Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Our Ginkgo
It was only after a few years that we realized we had a female ginkgo tree. The fruit may look interesting but it can burn the skin and is extremely foul smelling. There is a bumper crop this year!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I've been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum's Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
21st October 2025 3:05pm
Tags
ginkgo
