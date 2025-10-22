Previous
Our Ginkgo by jane80
Our Ginkgo

It was only after a few years that we realized we had a female ginkgo tree. The fruit may look interesting but it can burn the skin and is extremely foul smelling. There is a bumper crop this year!
22nd October 2025

Jane T

@jane80
I've been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum's Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
