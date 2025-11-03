How About These?

Sign up
My sister and I had one of our coffee outings today in spite of the inclement weather. This photo was from another of our “sisters’ days” and was decidedly more colourful than anything I took today.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
4th November 2019 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
plaid
