Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
36 / 365
And the Raking Begins
It’s that time of year again. There will be many bags filled before the snow flies.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
40
photos
14
followers
34
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Latest from all albums
31
32
33
2
34
3
35
36
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th November 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
raking
,
ginkgo
Marj
ace
Well done ! Nice composition
November 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks like hard work.
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close