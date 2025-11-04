Previous
And the Raking Begins by jane80
And the Raking Begins

It’s that time of year again. There will be many bags filled before the snow flies.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Marj ace
Well done ! Nice composition
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like hard work.
November 4th, 2025  

