Another Arch by jane80
42 / 365

Another Arch

This arch is from long ago and far away. This photo was taken while exploring a ruin in County Kilkenny, Ireland. I’m sensing a theme for one of my mini books.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Babs ace
Nice framing what a lovely shot
November 11th, 2025  
