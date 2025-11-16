Previous
Still Blooming by jane80
Still Blooming

November is half over but in spite of frost and below 0C temperatures this tiny blossom refuses to give in to the approaching winter.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jane T

@jane80
