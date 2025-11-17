Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Still Life In Bowl
An interesting collection I noticed on a sisters’ outing to a favourite Christmas shopping venue.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
3
1
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
53
photos
15
followers
37
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
21st November 2021 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
balls
,
bowls
,
still-life
Dorothy
ace
Very attractive.
November 18th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I guess the folks who want to play pool or bocce ball are out of luck- these balls look too pretty here!
November 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
A colourful selection
November 18th, 2025
