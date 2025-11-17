Previous
Still Life In Bowl by jane80
49 / 365

Still Life In Bowl

An interesting collection I noticed on a sisters’ outing to a favourite Christmas shopping venue.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Dorothy ace
Very attractive.
November 18th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I guess the folks who want to play pool or bocce ball are out of luck- these balls look too pretty here!
November 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
A colourful selection
November 18th, 2025  
