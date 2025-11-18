Previous
Latest Project by jane80
50 / 365

Latest Project

My latest rug hooking project… this is a method called “hit and miss” which is handy for using up wool strips left over from earlier works.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact