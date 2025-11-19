Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Daredevil
Taken at the Grand Canyon. The ledge to get to this spot is narrow. The drop is right into the canyon.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I've been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum's Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
portrait
canyon
precarious
Babs
ace
Hope he is insured😃
November 20th, 2025
