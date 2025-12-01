Previous
Our Feathered Friend by jane80
63 / 365

Our Feathered Friend

A bit of snow doesn’t deter the blue jays.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact