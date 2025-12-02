Sign up
64 / 365
Mandy
Mechanical Mandy greeted us when we had lunch at the Mandarin today.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
1
Jane T
@jane80
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd December 2025 12:33pm
Tags
mandy
,
robot
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
December 3rd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Oh my!
December 3rd, 2025
