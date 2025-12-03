Previous
Elegant by jane80
65 / 365

Elegant

One of a set of placemats made by a very talented friend.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact