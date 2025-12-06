Previous
Selfies by jane80
68 / 365

Selfies

An attempt at selfies using portrait settings…
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Liz Milne ace
Nice!
December 7th, 2025  
