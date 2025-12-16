Previous
Who’s At the Door? by jane80
Who’s At the Door?

M appeared just as I was taking a photo of the Christmas lights through the door. The beveled glass made him into a double image so I decided to play with the effect.
Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a truly fun image!
December 17th, 2025  
