Still Together by jane80
Still Together

Still Together is the title of this wood carving done by my husband. I was experimenting with the Procreate app to distort the image.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
