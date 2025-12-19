Previous
The Artist by jane80
81 / 365

The Artist

The artist, Mike, with the unadulterated version of ‘Still Together’…
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
22% complete

Jessica Eby ace
That's lovely, great job to him!
December 19th, 2025  
