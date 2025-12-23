Previous
Dreary December Day by jane80
85 / 365

Dreary December Day

M captured in the mirror as he refuels on the way home. The freezing rain that was predicted didn’t happen… just a mix of snow/rain. I think we’ll be having a mostly green Christmas.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact