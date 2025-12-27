Sign up
89 / 365
It snowed…
And snowed, and snowed. It was a green Christmas but definitely a white Boxing Day.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
0
0
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
95
photos
18
followers
42
following
24% complete
snow
berries
garden-sculpture
