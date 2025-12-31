Previous
Please, sir… by jane80
93 / 365

Please, sir…

This fellow came in search of food on a cold New Year’s Eve.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact