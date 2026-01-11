Previous
The Bay Is Icing Over by jane80
104 / 365

The Bay Is Icing Over

11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Omabluebird ace
Fabulous shadows and clouds.
January 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, can people skate on it
January 12th, 2026  
Jane T ace
@365projectorgchristine you can skate when the ice is a safe thickness but you would need to clear any snow from the area where you want to skate. Also it might not be too smooth. We have snowshoed across the ice.
January 12th, 2026  
