The Bay Is Icing Over
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Tags
ice
,
clouds
,
bay
Omabluebird
ace
Fabulous shadows and clouds.
January 12th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, can people skate on it
January 12th, 2026
Jane T
ace
@365projectorgchristine
you can skate when the ice is a safe thickness but you would need to clear any snow from the area where you want to skate. Also it might not be too smooth. We have snowshoed across the ice.
January 12th, 2026
