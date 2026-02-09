Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Floating Flamingo
Just a bit of fun… spotted in the pool on our recent trip.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
126
127
128
129
8
130
131
132
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th January 2026 1:33pm
Tags
flamingo
,
floatie
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and it's not even Friday!
February 10th, 2026
