Previous
A Visit To The Doctor by jane80
149 / 365

A Visit To The Doctor

Looking for photo ops while waiting to see the doctor…
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact