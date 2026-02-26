Sign up
Previous
150 / 365
The Barn
Just getting started with this rug hooking project. I need a brighter colour for the leaves… the olive green gets lost with the barn board colours.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I've been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum's Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Tags
barn
,
rug-hooking
