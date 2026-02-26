Previous
The Barn by jane80
The Barn

Just getting started with this rug hooking project. I need a brighter colour for the leaves… the olive green gets lost with the barn board colours.
Jane T

@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
