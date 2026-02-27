Previous
Mother and Child Sledding by jane80
151 / 365

Mother and Child Sledding

My first rug hooking project… done a number of years ago.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
41% complete

Babs ace
It looks gorgeous. Must look into rug hooking.
February 28th, 2026  
