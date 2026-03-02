Previous
Moon Shadows by jane80
154 / 365

Moon Shadows

Shadows, rabbit tracks, and reflections from inside. It was too cold and the snow too deep to take the photo y going outside.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
42% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely shadows and little paw prints in the snow!
March 3rd, 2026  
