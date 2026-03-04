Previous
Sunflower Shells by jane80
156 / 365

Sunflower Shells

The shells were left behind by birds and squirrels during the winter and are now emerging as the snow melts from the deck.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact