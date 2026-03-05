Sign up
Previous
157 / 365
Diamonds
My three diamonds… part of a group project for the diamond anniversary of our rug hooking guild.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
1
1
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
168
photos
18
followers
51
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st March 2026 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diamonds
,
rug-hooking
Babs
ace
What a beautiful craft to learn
March 6th, 2026
