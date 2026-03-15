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A Dusting of Snow
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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365
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iPhone 12
Taken
15th March 2026 9:20am
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