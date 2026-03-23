Previous
Nostalgia by jane80
175 / 365

Nostalgia

My high school sweater… just looking at old memorabilia. Student council, library, cheerleading were among my activities.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact