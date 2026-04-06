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Pattern
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Jane T
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@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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