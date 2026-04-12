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Spring Swan by jane80
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Spring Swan

It was hard to catch this fellow. He was intent on eating and mostly showed us his tail feathers as he foraged on the bottom of the pond.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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