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195 / 365
Spring Swan
It was hard to catch this fellow. He was intent on eating and mostly showed us his tail feathers as he foraged on the bottom of the pond.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Jane T
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@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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