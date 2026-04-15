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198 / 365
Our Resident Groundhog
Enjoying the warmer weather and happy that the rain has stopped for a while.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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