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In Valparaiso, Chile
Found on a South American cruise in 2016…
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
13th March 2016 7:49pm
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valparaiso
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street-art
Babs
ace
Ever get the feeling you are being watched
April 21st, 2026
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