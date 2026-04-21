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The Supervisor by jane80
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The Supervisor

This regal feline roamed the studio during our glass fusing workshop today and ended the afternoon serenely surveying as we finished up.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Liz Milne ace
What a lovely supervisor!
April 22nd, 2026  
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