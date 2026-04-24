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Happy Birthday!
A card in progress, another one to go.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
224
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19
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54
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Photo Details
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
24th April 2026 9:43pm
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cards
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