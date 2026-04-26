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Finished Project by jane80
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Finished Project

I picked up my glass dish today. It came out of the kiln looking good, I think.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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