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Our First Poppy by jane80
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Our First Poppy

Even in the heat of the day this beauty puts on a good show.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful flower… lovely details.
July 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photograph
July 8th, 2026  
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