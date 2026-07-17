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291 / 365
Repurposed Fountain
The fountain we purchased in Morocco is now a planter.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Jane T
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@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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fountain
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Christine Sztukowski
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Absolutely beautiful
July 18th, 2026
Jessica Eby
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That's so pretty!
July 18th, 2026
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