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Along the Bay by jane80
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Along the Bay

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Love the intensity of the colours.
July 21st, 2026  
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