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Rose of Sharon by jane80
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Rose of Sharon

The first bloom of the season…
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Liz Milne ace
Beautiful! I’m still waiting for mine to bloom.
July 22nd, 2026  
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