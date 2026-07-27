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Hosta Under Attack by jane80
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Hosta Under Attack

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Liz Milne ace
Poor hosta!
July 28th, 2026  
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